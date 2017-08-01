One person killed in crash on I-95 in Danvers

DANVERS (WHDH) - Police are currently investigating a deadly crash on I-95N in Danvers.

According to state police, one person was killed when an SUV crashed through a guard rail just before Exit 50 early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a rest along the side of the highway.

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

