One person killed in Falmouth house fire

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Officials say they are investigating after a house fire in Falmouth that left one person dead.

The fire broke out at a home on Edgewater Drive East.

Emergency crews responded to the fire just after noon on Thursday.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Falmouth Police and Fire as well as the Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the incident.

