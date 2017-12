BOSTON (WHDH) - One man is dead after a shooting in Boston early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Hilltop Street.

Police have not yet identified the victim but believe the man is in his 20’s.

Officials say there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

