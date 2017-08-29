One person rescued from Worcester building fire

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A woman had to be rescued by fire crews after she climbed out on to the roof of her Worcester home while it was engulfed in flames.

The fire, which broke out at a multi-family home on Grovesnor Street, quickly spread through the building. Thick, black smoke could be seen pouring out of windows.

With just one entrance and exit in the home, the woman reportedly decided her best course of action was to attempt to escape out a window and onto the roof. Fire crews responding to the flames used a ladder to rescue the woman, though the slate roof made the rescue difficult.

Nine people lived in the residence; the other eight were able to escape on their own.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

