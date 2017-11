BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Officials in Barnstable said one man was seriously injured after a rollover crash Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Attucks Lane.

According to officials, the Jaws of Life were used to get the man out of the truck.

Authorities said the man is expected to be OK.

