One stabbed, one arrested at Worcester diner

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - One person was arrested after a person was stabbed in the hand following a fight at a diner in Worcester early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Boulevard Diner on Shrewsbury Street just after 2:30 a.m. following a report of a large fight. Officers say they saw blood on the street outside.

One victim had been stabbed in the hand. Police say the victim did not cooperate with officers.

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses showed a man who stabbed the victim. Shortly after reviewing the footage, patrons near the diner called police to report the suspect had returned after forgetting his phone and keys. The suspect was identified as Augustus Kormah, 26 of Worcester.

Kormah was arrested for assault and battery. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)