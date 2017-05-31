One-year-old cat, Oreo, to undergo surgery after being hit by car

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - The MSPCA is soliciting funds to help a cat that was critically injured after being struck by a car in Lawrence.

The cat, named “Oreo” was injured after a hit-and-run on May 20. The cat’s front right leg was injured so badly that it needed to be amputated.

The cat’s left rear leg was also badly injured, but since cats can’t walk on two legs, animal surgeons at the facility needed to find a way to save the cat’s leg.

Doctors stabilized the leg and are ready to continue surgery, but the cat’s bills have already cost more than $4,500 and the cat will need another $2,000 for the subsequent surgery.

Anyone interested in donating to the cost of Oreo’s care can do so at the MSPCA website.

