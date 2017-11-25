Online shopping scams to watch for on Cyber Monday

(WHDH)– A record number of Americans are expected to shop online this weekend and on Cyber Monday. But experts warn online holiday shopping is also prime time for scammers.

Experts say shoppers must be extra careful when shopping on a mobile browser, because scammers can create fake websites that may look legit.

They also say to watch out for fake apps that can steal your personal information or extort money by locking your phone.

Shoppers should avoid clicking on any unsolicited emails because it could be a phishing attempt.

Finally, experts say make sure to use a website with a valid “https” connection and a lock symbol. Websites with just “http” next to them are more vulnerable to attacks.

