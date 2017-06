QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Drivers can expect heavy traffic on the Fore River Bridge on Friday.

Just one lane will be open on the bridge that connects Weymouth to Quincy.

Crews are finishing the final phase of construction.

The bridge is expected to reopen all it’s lanes in September.

