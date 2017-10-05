BOSTON (WHDH) — Massachusetts’ only Confederate memorial will be removed after Columbus Day weekend.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation is currently planning the safe removal of the memorial, which commemorates 13 confederate soldiers who died while imprisoned during the Civil War.

The push to remove the memorial comes amid a nationwide call to take down statues and memorials honoring the Confederacy after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia in August led to deadly violence.

