SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is joining other volunteers helping to serve a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of the less fortunate in the city.

The annual Open Pantry Thanksgiving Day Dinner was set to get underway just before noon on Thursday at the High School of Commerce.

The mayor says he has regularly volunteered for what he calls a “heartwarming event.”

He says he deeply appreciates the efforts of the Open Pantry staff and volunteers.

More than 400 men, women and children were served a traditional Turkey dinner during last year’s event.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)