Opening of proposed power plant delayed until 2020

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — The opening of a proposed natural gas-fired power plant in Rhode Island has been delayed until at least 2020.

The Providence Journal reports that Invenergy cited “delays in permitting” when it informed the state Energy Facility Siting Board this month that it is now targeting a June 1, 2020 opening for the $1 billion plant in Burrillville.

The Chicago-based company had previously agreed to start selling power to the regional grid in 2019. The delay means it has to find an alternative method to fulfill that obligation, such as contracting with another supplier.

A spokesman for the company said timeline changes are not uncommon.

Opponents of the plant say the delay raises the question of whether it is needed as more renewable energy sources become available.

