Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of killing Bulger victim

BOSTON (WHDH) - Opening statements began Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused of poisoning an extortion victim of Whitey Bulger.

William Camuti allegedly poisoned Stephan Rakes in July 2013 when the two met over a business deal. Prosecutors said Camuti owed Rakes money and told him to meet him at a McDonald’s in Waltham. While there, Camuti allegedly put cyanide in Rakes’ coffee and drove him around for hours. Rakes’ body was found in the woods in Lincoln the next day.

Rakes’ death was not connected to the Bulger case. Rakes had hoped to testify in Bulger’s federal trial but was not called by prosecutors. Bulger was found guilty and sentenced to two life terms.

