ISLE OF WRIGHT, VA (WHDH) — Sheriff deputies said when they pull someone over, they aren’t typically greeted with a smile. However, thanks to what they’re calling “Operation Secret Santa,” that’s starting to change.

Instead of handing out traffic tickets, these deputies in Virginia handed out cash.

This is thanks to a donation from a group that calls itself “The Optimist Club,” the deputies were given ten $100 bills to hand out to drivers committing minor infractions.

“Being Christmas time we wanted to take this opportunity to give back to the community so on behalf of the optimist group and the Isle of Wight sheriffs department we have something here for you,” said Deputy Eric Bertram.

While drivers were pretty pleased with the twist in their traffic stop, deputies said they couldn’t help but be happy too.

