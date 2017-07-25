Opioid epidemic continues to rise despite efforts by Gloucester Police

GLOUCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Two years after the Gloucester Police started their ‘Angel’ program to combat addiction, the opioid epidemic is still on the rise.

The police chief says the city is now seeing more deadly overdoses than when the program started.

In response, the department is beginning a more aggressive outreach, visiting addicts in shelters and other places where they spend time.

The Angel program encourages addicts to turn in their drugs without repercussion, to get treatment.

