Oprah for president? Winfrey entertains idea of running for White House

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Think about this presidential bumper sticker: “Oprah 2020.”

The talk show host said she might have had a trademark “a-ha moment” about a possible White House run in the future after seeing Donald Trump win the presidency.

Oprah told Bloomberg media that she used to think that presidential candidates have to be experienced in politics and know a lot. Now, she is changing her stance.

In an interview with financier David Rubenstein, Oprah said she now understands that government experience is not essential to hold office. Trump, a billionaire businessman, had never held office before.

The interview was taped in December and it aired on Wednesday.

In January, Oprah told talk show host Stephen Colbert that she would never run for the White House.

Winfrey campaigned for Barack Obama in 2007 and endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

