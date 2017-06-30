An Oregon man is causing outrage in his neighborhood after leaving a pile of horse and chicken manure on his property.

The city code says this is not a problem if the manure is being used for farming or agriculture.

However, neighbors say the man is not using the manure for either.

Neighbors have allegedly approached the homeowner about the situation and he has not done anything to clean up.

He has not publicly commented on the outrage.

