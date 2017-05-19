Oregon mortuary offers groovy resting place

Eugene, OR (WHDH) — A mortuary in Eugene, Oregon is now offering a very groovy final resting place.

Musgrove Mortuaries and Cemeteries unveiled a 1972 VW bus that holds up to 100 urns on wooden shelves.

The trunk was retrofitted to hold an urn and flowers for the funeral services.

“We see more and more that people want personalized services,” said Mark Musgrove, “so this is just the next step in personalizing their final memorial place.”

Each urn placement costs 995 dollars.

The Musgroves say several people are already showing interest.

