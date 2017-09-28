Oregon woman stranded in car for three days after crash found alive

An Oregon woman who was stranded for three days after crashing her car has been found alive.

Judith Ashby, who is in her 70’s, was heading home when she fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the side of Highway-58 into a river bank.

Nobody was able to see or hear Ashby, she had no cell service, and she was unable to climb out of the ditch.

Three days later, a member of the Oregon Department of Transportation drove by and found Ashby.

Two pets were travelling with Ashby at the time of the crash, but only one survived.

Ashby is now recovering at an area hospital.

