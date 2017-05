Oreo lovers have a chance to create a new cookie and win a big prize.

You can win $500,000 by coming up with the next new flavor of Oreo.

Contestants can post their cookie creation on Instagram.

Some of the ideas so far include blueberry pancakes and chocolate mousse.

The contest runs until July 14th.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)