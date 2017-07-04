Oreo introduces new Dunkin’ Donuts mocha cookies

(WHDH) — Doughnuts, coffee and Oreo cookies. That’s the tasty trifecta that forms Oreo’s new Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Cookie.

The cookie, which will be released nationwide this week, features mocha creme layered between two chocolate wafers.

The creme itself combines a slight coffee flavor with an additional chocolate kick.

The new flavor is the latest in a line of variations that include blueberry pie and jelly doughnut.

