(WHDH) — Oreo lovers rejoice! The company is introducing a new flavor that they’re calling a mystery.

Anyone who can figure out what the flavor actually is can win $50,000.

All you have to do is buy a pack of mystery Oreos, try them and if you think you know the flavor, enter the Oreo mystery flavor sweepstakes.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)