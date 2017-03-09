Organizers: LGBTQ vets group violated St. Patrick’s parade code of conduct

BOSTON (WHDH) - Organizers for South Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade said a group of LGBTQ veterans will not be allowed to march this year for being in violation of the parade’s code of conduct.

While the group, OutVets, has marched in the parade for the past two years, the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council decided against it this year. The council said the parade’s code of conduct states that any group marching cannot display anything pertaining to sexuality and the rainbow flag in OutVets’ logo is in violation of this.

“The question is not one of inclusion or discrimination. The council is accepting of all people and organizations but it will not permit messages that conflict with the overall theme of the parade,” the council said in the a statement.

The council also said OutVets did not register in time, missing the deadline.

While OutVets founder and CEO Bryan Bishop admits he missed the deadline, he said it was not listed on the application or on the website as of a week ago. He also said this is the first time OutVets was told they were violating the parade’s code of conduct.

“The fact of the matter, is this organization is not walking down the street advocating sexualy or sex or anything that’s just completely inappropriate. This is an organization that honors the service and sacrifice of veterans,” said Bishop.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker both said they will not march if OutVets is not allowed and the grand marshal of the parade resigned in the wake of the news. Sponsors including the Teamsters and Stop & Shop have also pulled out.

Another vote on the matter will be held on Friday.

OutVets issued the following statement Thursday on the situation:

“OUTVETS is humbled and moved by the outpouring of support from so many of our elected officials, our brother and sister veterans, and many many others around the Allied War Veterans’ Council’s decision to exclude OUTVETS from this year’s parade. We are encouraged by this unequivocal support for LGBTQ veterans and the LGBTQ community as a whole. Discrimination against one is discrimination against all. We hope for a positive resolution to this situation and hope it is resolved in a timely manner.”

