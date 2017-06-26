Orleans Police searching for 89-year-old man

ORLEANS, MA (WHDH) - Police are asking that residents be on the lookout for an 89-year-old man who was reported missing from his home on Uncle Israel road.

Robert Barry is 5-foot-10 and weighs 165 pounds with short white hair. He is in good physical health though he walks with slightly hunched shoulders.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue and white striped T-shirt.

Nearby residents are asked to check their property especially if there are sheds or structures nearby.

If anyone should come into contact with Barry they are asked to contact the Orleans Police Department at 508-255-0117.

