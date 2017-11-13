(WHDH) — With cold weather upon us, you might think about breaking out your Ugg boots.

However, one top surgeon says some styles of the comfy footwear could be seriously harming your knees.

Orthopedic surgeon Ian McDermott says the boots do not offer enough support and can lead to bad posture, knee or back pain.

The problem is not just with Ugg boots but any soft boots that you see in the winter.

