Chicgao, IL (WHDH) — Some animals enjoyed the winter weather on a snow day.

Five otters at an aquarium in Chicago got to play in the fresh snow.

After the city got nearly a foot in a recent storm, staff brought in some snow for the animals.

They say it was an activity to provide mental stimulation and exercise.

