BOISE, ID (WHDH) — A chicken coop in Idaho is out of this world.

A couple from Boise designed this UFO-themed coop over the summer.

They installed flashing lights to give it a special outer space look. The inside is climate-controlled so the chickens stay warm at night.

The couple said they did it to show their love for the extraterrestrial.

“We kind of brainstormed how we were going to build that classic shape and the first discussion was out of wood but we really wanted something a little more curvy and we decided the satellite dishes were going to be perfect for what we needed,” said owner Ellen Deangelis.

The owners plan to add an automatic ramp to the coop.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)