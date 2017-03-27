Outspoken Manchester lawmaker Vaillancourt dies at 65

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Steve Vaillancourt, a state representative serving his 10th term in the New Hampshire House, has died. He was 65.

House Speaker Shawn Jasper announced Vaillancourt’s death Monday afternoon. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Jasper says Vaillancourt, a Manchester Republican, will be remembered as “an outstanding orator and a man who was certainly dedicated to his principles.” Vaillancourt was ejected from the House in 2012 after shouting the Nazi salute “seig heil” when then-House Speaker Bill O’Brien stopped debate on a bill.

Vaillancourt served on the House Finance Committee. Committee chairman Rep. Neal Kurk says lawmakers asked the police to check in on Vaillancourt Monday morning when he didn’t show up at the Statehouse for budget hearings. Kurk says police found Vaillancourt dead in his apartment. He had been having health problems.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)