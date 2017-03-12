OutVets accept invitation to walk in Southie’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) – A gay Veteran’s group has changed its parade plans after a controversial decision to not allow them to march was overturned.

The group, OutVets, accepted the invitation to walk to route of South Boston’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday. The parade council met on Sunday, a week from the celebration.

There was a sense of relief and excitement for the OutVets as the Saint Patrick’s Day parade slowly approaches in Southie.

The change came after a unanimous vote to allow the OutVets to march in the parade permanently.

“They’re veterans; they earned the right to march in the parade, they earned the right to be tested with dignity and respect,” said Edward Flynn of the Allied War Veteran’s Council.

This all started after the Allied War Veterans Council, who organizes the parade, said the group were not welcomed. They said the group’s application was late and its flag with a rainbow violated the code of conduct.

Now, the controversy has ended and the parade is marching on.

The OutVets say they will not do anything differently in the parade. They are just happy and proud to be a part of it.

“We are going to show up in our uniforms, with the banner full color guard and we are going to represent the brave men and woman who served our country,” said Bryan Bishop, of the OutVets.

