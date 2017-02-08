Over 1,000 words added to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary

Side-eye, binge-watch, throw shade and artisanal are all now part of the Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary.

Tuesday, the dictionary announced it had added more than one thousand words.

The list of words includes many familiar turns of phrase that reflect modern culture.

Other words have just been updated to include more meanings.

For example, the definition of artisanal now refers to food, like artisanal cheese.

Criteria for new words are frequency of use, widespread use and meaningful use.

