(WHDH) — Thousands of people woke up Monday without power after hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain slammed Massachusetts overnight, leaving behind widespread damage.

Many remained without power Tuesday as crews continue to work on the lines.

The National Grid reported over 100,000 customers without power as of 4:30 a.m.

Almost 15,000 Eversource customers in eastern Massachusetts also do not have power.

Officials said downed power lines and wires made restoring electricity difficult.

