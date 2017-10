Hundreds of thousands of people are waking up without power as heavy winds and rain hits eastern Massachusetts.

As of 4:30 a.m., the National Grid reported that just over 200,000 customers are without power.

Eversource reported that more than 50,000 customers in eastern Massachusetts are affected by outages.

