Thousands of people woke up Monday without power after heavy winds and rain hit eastern Massachusetts overnight.

As of 10 a.m., National Grid reported that more than 300,000 customers are without power. Dozens of schools in the area announced closures or delayed openings.

The fast-moving storm brought torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts. There were reports of downed trees and power lines on cars and roads in many areas.

The National Weather Service says winds gusts hit 80 mph at times.

Flooding, along with toppled branches led to many street closures. Service on the MBTA’s Providence commuter rail line was suspended from Providence to Canton due to downed trees. Many other lines also reported delays.

Amtrak service between Boston and New Haven, Connecticut was also suspended due to power outages from downed trees.

Crews are actively working to restore power.

