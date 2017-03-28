Overdue hiker dressed in layers, used trash bag for cover

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers say an overdue hiker wore additional layers of clothing and got into a large trash bag to stay protected while waiting for assistance in the White Mountain National Forest.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says 58-year-old Robie Gould, of Westford, Massachusetts, was unable to contact family and friends because he had no cellphone reception in the area where he was hiking. Rescuers found him safe Monday afternoon on a trail, more than 24 hours after he departed from Lincoln.

Gould was supposed to meet a friend in a campground parking lot in Bethlehem on Sunday evening. But when no one heard back from him by next morning, his friend called for assistance.

