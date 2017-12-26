BATON ROUGE, La. (WHDH) – Toy trouble caused a massive fire to break out at an apartment complex in Louisiana.

Investigators said a toy car battery overheated and caused the flames.

Officials say someone left the remote-controlled toy car charging on a bed when it exploded, causing flames to quickly spread.

The fire displaced 26 families.

No one was injured in the fire.

