Owl found under hood of car during oil change

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) — A worker at a Pep Boys auto repair shop in Salem, New Hampshire, popped the hood of car for a routine oil change on Friday and found an owl sitting on the engine.

“Shazam was sitting on the engine and the car owner had no idea how he got there,” Salem police said in a Facebook post.

Police say they think the owl was seeking warmth or maybe chasing a mouse.

“Shazam was very friendly and was easily handled by ACO Bliss and Officer Matt MacKenzie,” police said.

Police said that it was an eastern screech owl. They are relatively common in Eastern North America.

The owl was said to be a bit lethargic and taken to a wildlife rehab in Epping, according to police.

