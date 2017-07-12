FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Foxboro rescued an owl that became trapped in a net on a soccer field in Foxboro on Wednesday.

According to Foxborough Police, a concerned citizen reported an owl trapped in a soccer net at 7:45 am on Friends Field off Chestnut Street.

Animal Control officers responded to the call and successfully freed the owl from the net.

The owl was taken to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment & Specialties for an immediate evaluation.

The owl is currently being closely monitored in Walpole, where it will receive necessary medication and further care.

Tufts staff will administer a fly test at their indoor barn before it is officially released back into the wild.

