Owner learns dog is alive, living with vet employee 5 months after being told pet was put down

HOWELL, N.J. (WHDH) — A New Jersey woman was shocked when she discovered her beloved pet that she thought had been put down was actually living with an employee of the veterinary office for five months.

According to WPIX, Keri Levy took her 15-year-old miniature pinscher Ceaser to an animal hospital on May 17 to be euthanized “due to his declining health.”

“She picked up the collar. And actually paid her bill and received, even, a letter from the veterinary offices stating their condolences on the loss of her pet,” said Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Chief Ross Licitra.

Levy said the veterinarian told her little Caesar was “at peace.” However, five months later, Levy discovered her dog was never actually put down.

“She received an anonymous tip from someone that told her that her dog was still alive and in the care of a vet technician that worked at the hospital,” Licitra said.

The station reports the employee was given the “OK” by a doctor who was the veterinarian at the hospital, but no longer works there.

“This employee wanted to do so out of compassion for the dog and a desire to rehabilitate his health, albeit without the owner’s consent,” police said in a statement. They noted the vet technician who had taken in Caesar seemed emotional and “very attached” to the pup.

After calling police, Levy was briefly reunited Ceaser before he had to be euthanized due to his advanced illness.

Levy was refunded the money for the original euthanization and according to the SPCA, the doctor and employee no longer work at the hospital.

Officials are also investigating for possible charges of theft and animal cruelty.

