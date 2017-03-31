Owner of Westport farm indicted on animal cruelty case

WESTPORT, MA (WHDH) - The owner of a farm in Westport has now been indicted in what has become New England’s largest animal cruelty case.

The 70-acre farm, owned by Richard Medeiros, was part of a 151-count animal cruelty indictment announced by Attorney General Maura Healey Friday.

In total, 26 of his tenants are also facing charges.

Last summer, officials found more than 1,400 animals including dogs, cats, cows, horses, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, and rabbits in dangerous and filthy conditions.

The animals have been removed from the property and are now being cared for.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)