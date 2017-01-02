Oxford building erupts in flames

OXFORD, MA (WHDH) - Flames erupted at a mixed-use building in Oxford overnight on Monday.

The Oxford Fire Department said firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire at a building on Main Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Fire crews believe the fire originated in a hair salon on the first flood of the building, which officials said is used for both living spaces and businesses.

A passerby reported throwing rocks and pebbles at the window of the building to wake up anyone inside. Two people were sleeping in the building at the time of the fire, but got out safely.

The Oxford Fire Chief said when crews entered the building, some firefighters had difficulty exiting a room and had to issue a mayday call. Those firefighters evacuated the building safely.

At 5 a.m., emergency vehicles and fire trucks were still on the scene and smoke continued to pour out of the building. There is no report any injuries or rescues.

