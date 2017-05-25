Oxford Police: Man with ‘hair fetish’ targeting female realtors

OXFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Oxford are warning about a man with a “hair fetish” who is targeting female realtors.

Police said they received harassment complaints from several women saying that they were contacted by a man claiming to be a hair stylist, who was also seeking to purchase property.

In each case, the victims told police that the man asked the women if they would like him to cut their hair and also requested a photo of their current hairstyle. When the woman looked up his phone number online, she told police she found warnings about him on realty websites.

Police said the man is not a hair stylist and only wants the pictures to support his hair fetish. When police investigated further, they said they found similar complaints in three additional towns dating back to 2009.

Another woman, who works at a bank in Sturbridge, said she may have been a target too. She told 7News she used to receive one call a year from a man asking her unusual questions about her hair.

The man has since been contacted by police and ordered to stop the behavior. Police said he is not

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)