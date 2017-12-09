Oxford Police: Single-vehicle fatal crash

OXFORD, MA (WHDH) - Oxford Police said there was a single-vehicle fatal crash on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Sutton Avenue.

Officials closed Sutton Avenue from Dana Road to Lovett Road while they conducted their investigation.

Oxford Fire and EMS were also on scene.

Authorities said one person in the vehicle died due to their injuries. The second person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

Sutton Avenue is now open in both directions! #Oxfordpd — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) December 9, 2017

1 person has passed away as the result of the single car crash on Sutton Avenue this morning. @OxfordFireEMS transported 2nd party to UMASS University in Worcester. Sutton Avenue remains closed at Fort Hill Road and Lovett Road. #Oxfordpd — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) December 9, 2017

Oxford PD on scene of serious motor vehicle crash on Sutton Avenue. Sutton Avenue CLOSED at Dana Rd & Lovett Rd. Avoid the area. @OxfordFireEMS Rescue 1 and EMS x2 on scene. pic.twitter.com/nKr1lzaC3s — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) December 9, 2017

