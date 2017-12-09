Oxford Police: Single-vehicle fatal crash

OXFORD, MA (WHDH) - Oxford Police said there was a single-vehicle fatal crash on Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Sutton Avenue.
Officials closed Sutton Avenue from Dana Road to Lovett Road while they conducted their investigation.
Oxford Fire and EMS were also on scene.
Authorities said one person in the vehicle died due to their injuries. The second person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.
There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.
