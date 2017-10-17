P.F. Chang’s to serve up free sushi on Thursday

(WHDH) — Dine-in guests at P.F. Chang’s can get free sushi on Thursday without even having to make a purchase.

If customers mention the promotion to their waiter or waitress, they will get one free spicy tuna roll or California roll. One roll is allowed per person.

The offer is not available for catering and to-go order customers.

Locations at airports, Atlantic City, Puerto Rico and Hawaii are not participating in the offer.

