PA cow, Stormy, escaped live nativity scene

(WHDH) — A cow in Old City, Pennsylvania, named Stormy, escaped from a live nativity scene.

Stormy, who is 1,500 pounds, made her first escape late Wednesday night, but did not leave the yard of Old First Reformed United Church of Christ.

The cow escaped again on Thursday morning, and took a stroll through the streets before eventually being corralled in a parking garage, and taken back to the church.

It is not clear how Stormy escaped, but church officials said it appeared as though someone tampered with the animal enclosure.

The Reverend of the church said the live nativity scene has been a part of the church since 1973.

Church officials said there is always a farmer on hand who cares for the animals, and a veterinarian as well.

