(WHDH) — A Secret Santa paid off nearly $40,000 in layaways at a Walmart in Everett, Pennsylvania.

200-families got their layaways paid off.

One shopper was brought to tears and said her kids will now receive their games and toys this holiday season.

Employees at the store this is the second year in a row the Secret Santa has paid off layaways.

