QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Two people accused of assaulting and robbing a 92-year-old woman in Quincy pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges in connection with a brutal attack allegedly fueled by the need for drug money.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, and 27-year-old Markell Cruz, of Somerville, Saturday in connection with the Nov. 19 robbery after prosecutors said several people came forward to turn the duo in, including their parents.

Authorities said a state trooper spotted the pair walking on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston around noon Saturday. Police believe the two are responsible for robbing Doris Prendiville, who was thrown to the grown as she walked back from picking up the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe.

In Quincy District Court, prosecutors explained that the two suspects traveled to the area to buy heroin, but realized that they had no money. They then robbed Prendiville of her purse and fled the area, according to investigators.

Prendiville suffered a broken sternum but her daughter said she is getting stronger everyday. She added that Prendiville is relieved that the arrests have been made.

Noel-Brown’s father, Bill Brown, said he recognized his daughter in surveillance video of the incident and called police.

“On behalf of my whole family, I want to apologize to Mrs. Prendiville. I’m very, very sorry she had to endure such a horrific crime,” Brown said.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch added that having the suspects behind bars is good for his community.

“Our police department did great work, the state police assisting was huge, and I’m just glad someone is going to be brought to justice,” said Koch.

Noel-Brown and Cruz both face charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person.

Noel-Brown was ordered held on $2,500 bail. Cruz was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

