Panel to conduct ‘exhaustive’ review of state liquor regs

BOSTON (AP) — The state’s laws and regulations around alcoholic beverages are about to come under the microscope.

State Treasurer Deb Goldberg says an independent task force will conduct what she calls a long-needed and “exhaustive review” of the liquor industry and the effectiveness of current state oversight.

Goldberg’s office oversees the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, which regulates the sale, purchase, transportation, manufacture and possession of alcoholic drinks in Massachusetts.

The task force will be chaired by Macey Russell, a partner at the law firm of Choate, Hall & Stewart. Other members were named by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

The panel has been asked to make preliminary recommendations within six months.

