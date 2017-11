(WHDH) — Papa John’s is blaming the NFL anthem protests for its slumping sales.

The pizza chain a major sponsor of the league.

Its stock value has gone down 24 percent this year,

Papa John’s says the anthem protests in the NFL are dividing the country and causing people to not buy their pizza.

