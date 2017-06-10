Parade, concert highlight Boston Pride Day event

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) — Bostonians of all sexual preferences are expected to pack a downtown square for the city’s 47th annual Pride Day Parade.

Boston’s popular Faneuil Hall Marketplace is hosting Saturday’s event for the 17th time. The parade is scheduled to begin at noon.

Organizers say a full day of family fun and entertainment is planned, including a concert, youth dance and pride festival.

This year’s theme is “Stronger Together.”

Most events are free and open to the public, though a fee will be charged for parties and the youth dance. Proceeds will benefit the Boston Pride Community Fund, which offers financial support to small, grassroots organizations through annual grants.

