Parade proposal in Lynn leaves soon-to-be bride speechless

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A parade proposal in Lynn left a woman speechless. The husband-to-be decided to pop the question with friends and family around during their town’s annual parade.

As the procession of firetrucks and floats came down the road for the Lynn Christmas Parade, few knew a surprise wedding proposal was about to happen.

Santa stopped right in front of this unsuspecting couple; 7News’ cameras were rolling as the groom, Daniel McNulty, was tossed the ring, got down on one knee and proposed.

It was hard to hear over the holiday parade, but Marissa Sciaraffa said “yes.”

“I was very shocked by the whole thing he’s not really a planner so this is a really big deal,” said Sciaraffa.

McNulty says the surprise proposal was in the works for a while.

“I thought about it for a long time and haven’t slept because of it,” he said.

The biggest reaction, however, came from the soon-to-be bride’s mother, who was very excited to have him join the family.

It was a memorable day for both families as they celebrated a whole lot more than expected this holiday season.

“It’s more than I expected and I’m happy our families got together for this day,” said Sciaraffa.

McNulty said he received a great deal of help from his parents, who helped organize the parade.

